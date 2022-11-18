GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Six local football teams are one win away from Ford Field. Here is a breakdown of the six semifinal games involving local teams.

All games are on Saturday at 1 p.m.

DIVISION 1: CALEDONIA (11-1) VS. CLARKSTON (10-2) AT DEWITT

The Caledonia Fighting Scots are in the semis for the first time since 2006 and will face a Clarkston team that has won eight games in a row, including last week’s 36-33 win over Rochester Adams.

The Clarkston Wolves last appeared in the semis in 2018 and earned a win en route to a state runner-up finish. They won a state championship in 2017.

Caledonia, which beat conference rival Rockford in the district finals and Grand Ledge last week in the regional finals, lost to East Grand Rapids in the Division 3 semifinals in 2006.

It was a year after the Fighting Scots won a Division 3 state title with a win over Haslett.

DIVISION 2: FOREST HILLS CENTRAL (12-0) VS. DEXTER (12-0) AT PORTAGE NORTHERN

The Forest Hills Central Rangers are one win away from their first state finals’ berth since 1994, but will have to defeat another talented unbeaten team in order to return.

Dexter also comes in with a perfect record and is averaging 39 points per game. The Dexter Dreadnaughts have only allowed 29 combined points in their three postseason wins, including last week’s 42-7 win over Midland.

The Rangers, who edged East Lansing 21-17 last week in the regionals finals, have leaned on their defense and have given up less than eights points per game.

In 2017, Forest Hills Central took an unbeaten mark into the semis, but were shut out by Franklin, 20-0.

DIVISION 3: MUSKEGON (10-2) VS. DEWITT (9-3) AT GREENVILLE

The Muskegon Big Reds are back in the semifinals, a familiar spot for them in the last decade despite failing to make it out of districts a year ago.

Muskegon knocked off O-K Green rival Zeeland West in the regional finals and will appear in its sixth semifinal in the last seven years.

Despite losing three times during the regular season, DeWitt is in the semifinals for the fifth straight year.

The DeWitt Panthers finished as state runner-up last season and won the state crown in 2020.

These two teams last met in the postseason in 2020 with DeWitt earning a 14-0 win. They also squared off in 2017 and 2019.

The Big Reds have only lost two or less games for the seventh year in a row.

DIVISION 4: SOUTH CHRISTIAN (12-0) VS. EDWARDSBURG (11-1) AT HARPER CREEK

South Christian can exact a bit of revenge this weekend when it faces a familiar postseason foe.

The South Christian Sailors have been knocked out of the postseason the past two years against the Edwardsburg Eddies in the regional finals.

Now, they get them in the state semifinals with a berth in the finals at stake.

South Christian won its first regional title since 2014 last week against previously unbeaten Whitehall.

It’s also the last time the Sailors won a state title.

The Eddies lost their season opener to West Catholic, but have won 11 straight games since to land in the semis for the third year in a row.

Edwardsburg has dropped its past two semifinal games to Unity Christian and Cadillac, respectively.

DIVISION 5: CATHOLIC CENTRAL (11-1) VS. GLADWIN (12-0) AT ITHACA

Catholic Central is making its fifth straight appearance in the state semifinals and has won three consecutive state championships.

The Catholic Central Cougars lost their first regular season game in more than three years to O-K Gold champion South Christian in Week 6, but has rolled to six straight wins.

They defeated Portland last week 42-19 to win another regional championship.and an impressive 18th straight postseason win.

Gladwin has been an offensive juggernaut this season, racking up a school-record 564 points en route to a perfect record.

The Gladwin Flying G’s are averaging 47 points per game and have recorded five shutouts.

DIVISION 6: WEST CATHOLIC (11-1) VS. CLINTON (12-0) AT COLDWATER

West Catholic has its most wins since 2017 and is back in the state semifinals for the first time since 2017.

The West Catholic Falcons’ only loss came against Fruitport, but they’ve won three impressive postseason games to earn a shot at playing for another state championship.

West Catholic won four straight state titles from 2014-2017.

Clinton has been a perennial powerhouse in Division 6 for the past decade and reached the state finals in 2020.

The Clinton Redwolves earned a 31-30 win over Michigan Collegiate in the regional finals.