GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several area teams will compete for regional championships this weekend as the road to Ford Field gets shorter and shorter.

Here are previews of a few key games.

WHITEHALL VIKINGS VS. SOUTH CHRISTIAN SAILORS AT EAST KENTWOOD

Friday at 7 p.m.

Very few teams have gotten this far in the season without a loss.

Two of those teams will square off Friday night with a Division 4 regional crown at state.

South Christian and Whitehall are both state-ranked and have achieved perfection thus far with identical 11-0 records.

The Sailors have reached the regional finals for the third straight year. They lost to Edwardsburg 28-14 a year ago, and also in 2020.

Meanwhile, Whitehall has already set a school record for wins in a season and will play for a regional crown for the first time since 2014 when they lost to South Christian 49-14.

This will be only the second time that these two programs have played each other.

South Christian advanced to the state finals three straight years from 2012 to 2014, while the Vikings are in search of their first regional championship.

GRAND LEDGE COMETS VS CALEDONIA FIGHTING SCOTS AT EAST KENTWOOD

Saturday at 1 p.m.

Caledonia had one of its biggest wins in program history when it upset previously unbeaten Rockford in a Division 1 district final thriller.

The Fighting Scots knocked off their O-K Red rivals 14-13 in double-overtime to capture their second straight district crown and advance to the regional finals for the second consecutive year.

Caledonia (10-1) had its season ended by Traverse City Central last year, but will seek redemption when it plays Grand Ledge (9-2).

The Comets also had an exciting district final after edging Holt 21-20. Grand Ledge has won seven of its last eight games and is in the regional finals for the first time since 2015.

Caledonia had five straight losing seasons before posting double-digit wins back-to-back years. The Fighting Scots won a state title in 2005.

ZEELAND WEST DUX AT MUSKEGON BIG REDS

Saturday at 1 p.m.

A much-anticipated rematch will take place Saturday between the two teams that shared a piece of the O-K Green championship during the regular season.

Zeeland West (10-1) beat the Big Reds 38-36 in Week 5 and will look to defeat them for a second time in a Division 3 regional final.

Muskegon (9-2) hasn’t been beaten since that loss, reeling off six straight wins.

The Big Reds failed to reach the regional finals last year for the first time since 2011, but are back with their sights set on advancing to the state semis.

The last time these teams met in the postseason was in 2017 as Muskegon hammered Zeeland West 55-20 en route to winning a Division 3 state title.

The Dux haven’t won a regional crown since 2015 when they went a perfect 14-0 and won a state championship.