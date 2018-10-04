Football Frenzy preview: Conference showdowns

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking ahead at the spotlight games for the Oct. 5 Football Frenzy.

MONTAGUE WILDCATS (5-1) at MUSKEGON OAKRIDGE EAGLES (6-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Oakridge, the top-ranked team in Division 5, has been rolling through its schedule and enters Friday’s West Michigan Conference showdown with a perfect mark.

The Eagles are averaging 56 points per game and scored 60 points or more three times. Defensively, Oakridge has allowed a mere 11 points per game. The Eagles have qualified for the postseason for the 14th straight season.

Montague lost its opener to Reed City, but has been on a roll ever since and bring a 5-game winning streak into Friday.

The Wildcats also possess a high-octane offense and has scored 48 points or more in their last five games, including last week’s 58-0 win over Hart.

Oakridge is 34-20 all-time against Montague, but were shut out by the Wildcats 40-0 last season.

THREE RIVERS WILDCATS (6-0) at EDWARDSBURG EDDIES (6-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

It’s a clash of unbeatens in the Wolverine “B” Conference as first place is on the line.

Edwardsburg has throttled each of its first six opponents en route to securing a spot in the state playoffs for the ninth straight season.

The Eddies have averaged 58 points per game, while giving up only 19 points all season. They have posted three shutouts and haven’t given up more than one touchdown in a single game.

Edwardsburg has won 40 of its last 44 games.

Three Rivers is off to its first 6-0 start since 2009 and has achieved success with a smothering defense that has allowed only seven points in its last four game while posting three shutouts.

The Wildcats have beaten the Eddies only once in seven tries, but their lone win came last season, 21-18, in Week 7.

THORNAPPLE KELLOGG TROJANS (5-1) at EAST GRAND RAPIDS PIONEERS (4-2)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

The Pioneers sit atop the O-K Gold Conference standings with Grand Rapids Christian and look to stay there when they host the Trojans.

After two losses in its first three games, EGR has found its groove and has won three consecutive conference games against Forest Hills Eastern, Wayland and South Christian.

The Pioneers have had a balanced attack, led by running back John Shelton IV on the ground.

Thornapple Kellogg suffered its first loss of the season last week against Grand Rapids Christian, 21-14, and hopes to bounce back on the road.

The Trojans are searching for their sixth win, which would put them in the state playoffs for the first time since 2010.

T K is winless against the Pioneers in five all-time meetings.