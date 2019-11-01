Football Frenzy playoffs begin: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The drive to Ford Field starts tonight.

High school playoffs are beginning, and the Football Frenzy is working to get crews to these district semifinal matchups:

Spring Lake at Byron Center

Mt. Pleasant at Cedar Springs

Lowell at East Grand Rapids

Mattawan at Forest Hills Central

Allendale at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Grand Haven at Grandville

Dowagiac at Hopkins

NorthPointe Christian at Kent City

Reed City at Kingsley

Centreville at Lawton

Mona Shores at Midland

Newago at Montague

Ravenna at Muskegon Catholic Central

Grant at Oakridge

Sparta at Orchard View

Vicksburg at Paw Paw

Portage Central at Portage Northern

East Kentwood at Rockford

Hartford at Schoolcraft

Otsego vs. Unity Christian (at Jenison)

Zeeland East vs. Zeeland West

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

The Frenzy will have a few more games for you Saturday, including Marquette vs. Muskegon in Grand Haven and Grand Rapids South Christian at Grand Rapids Christian.

—

Online:

