Football Frenzy playoffs begin: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The drive to Ford Field starts tonight.
High school playoffs are beginning, and the Football Frenzy is working to get crews to these district semifinal matchups:
- Spring Lake at Byron Center
- Mt. Pleasant at Cedar Springs
- Lowell at East Grand Rapids
- Mattawan at Forest Hills Central
- Allendale at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Grand Haven at Grandville
- Dowagiac at Hopkins
- NorthPointe Christian at Kent City
- Reed City at Kingsley
- Centreville at Lawton
- Mona Shores at Midland
- Newago at Montague
- Ravenna at Muskegon Catholic Central
- Grant at Oakridge
- Sparta at Orchard View
- Vicksburg at Paw Paw
- Portage Central at Portage Northern
- East Kentwood at Rockford
- Hartford at Schoolcraft
- Otsego vs. Unity Christian (at Jenison)
- Zeeland East vs. Zeeland West
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.
The Frenzy will have a few more games for you Saturday, including Marquette vs. Muskegon in Grand Haven and Grand Rapids South Christian at Grand Rapids Christian.
