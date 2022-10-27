GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The playoffs are here and there are several intriguing first round match-ups.

Check out these previews for a few key games involving local teams:

FOREST HILLS EASTERN HAWKS VS. UNITY CHRISTIAN CRUSADERS (AT JENISON HIGH SCHOOL)

The Hawks are in the postseason for the third straight season and went 6-3 despite losing two of their last three games.

Forest Hills Eastern will meet Unity Christian in a Division 4 pre-district game.

The Crusaders finished 5-4 after graduating a talented senior class from last year’s state runner-up team.

Unity started the season 0-2 before winning five straight games.

The Crusaders had an opportunity to defend their conference championship, but dropped their final two regular-season games to Spring Lake (35-32) and West Catholic (39-18).

Unity lost four games in a regular season for only the third time in the last seven years.

Forest Hills Eastern hopes to avenge last year’s 67-0 loss to the Crusaders in a pre-district game.

CEDAR SPRINGS RED HAWKS AT COOPERSVILLE BRONCOS

The Red Hawks lost their first four games of the season before making a charge to the postseason.

They won their final five games to earn a playoff bid for a sixth straight season.

All four of their losses came against playoff-bound teams, including three-time defending state champion Catholic Central and unbeaten South Christian.

Cedar Springs has averaged more than 46 points during its current winning streak.

The Red Hawks will play the Broncos in a Division 3 pre-district game.

Coopersville won six games for the second straight year with an offense that has racked up 267 points, the most since 2017.

It’ll be a rematch of last year’s pre-district game, which saw Cedar Springs defeat the Broncos 45-6.

MUSKEGON REETHS-PUFFER ROCKETS AT FOREST HILLS CENTRAL RANGERS

After two straight losing seasons, the Rockets returned to their winning ways and won six games for the first time since 2013.

Reeths-Puffer hasn’t won a playoff game in 30 years, but will look for the upset against the unbeaten Rangers in a Division 2 pre-district game.

Forest Hills Central enjoyed an unblemished regular season for the first time since 2017 and won an O-K White conference championship.

The Rangers have allowed only 51 points this season while recording three shutouts. They haven’t given up more than 14 points in a game.

The Rockets won five of their first six games before losing two of their last three. They defeated Everett 35-0 in their regular-season finale.