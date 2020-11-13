Football Frenzy district finals: Where the crew will be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football playoffs continue this evening as team vie for district titles.

Football Frenzy crews will be spread out across Michigan to bring you highlights of the following games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Buchanan vs. Constantine

Centreville vs. Reading

East Grand Rapids vs. Thornapple Kellogg

East Lansing vs. Portage Northern

Edwardsburg vs. Paw Paw

Fowler vs. Carson City-Crystal

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Hamilton (at East Kentwood)

Mona Shores vs. Caledonia

Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Montague

Muskegon Oakridge vs. Tri County

Rockford vs. Grandville

Schoolcraft vs. Lawton

Whitehall vs. Forest Hills Eastern (6 p.m.)

Williamston vs. Battle Creek Pennfield

Even with game attendance limited due to coronavirus mitigation protocols, you can still catch play-by-play coverage of several on MichiganSportsRadio.com each week. You can also stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Because we’re in the playoffs, there will be more games and more of the Frenzy on Saturday:

Muskegon vs. Marquette (1 p.m.)

St. Joseph vs. Stevensville Lakeshore (7 p.m.)

The matchups between Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Portland and between Pewamo-Westphalia at Ithaca were canceled due to COVID-19 cases. With Portland and P-W forfeiting, Catholic Central and Ithaca advance.

There have been COVID-19 cancellations every week this season.