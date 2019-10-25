Football Frenzy highlights: Oct 25, 2019

Football Frenzy

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was plenty of great football in the final week of the regular high school season.

Here are the games we covered:

  • Edwardsburg defeats Paw Paw 44-14.
  • Portage Northern defeats St. Joseph 27-21.
  • Rockford beats East Kentwood 17-7.
  • Caledonia beats Grandville 56-35.
  • Hudsonville beats West Ottawa 45-7.
  • Grand Haven beats Grand Rapids Union 37-6.
  • Sparta defeats Allendale 49-27.
  • Grand Rapids Catholic Central beats Comstock Park 35-7.
  • Zeeland West defeats Hamilton 46-21.
  • Byron Center defeats Holland 59-13.
  • Unity Christian defeats Zeeland East 55-28.
  • Kalamazoo United defeats Schoolcraft 35-27.
  • East Grand Rapids beats Wyoming 40-10.
  • Grand Rapids Christian beats Wayland 61-8.
  • Grand Rapids South Christian beats Forest Hills Eastern 14-11.
  • Forest Hills Central beats Greenville 49-7.
  • Cedar Springs beats Forest Hills Northern 42-0.
  • Lowell defeats Northview 41-19.
  • Mona Shores defeats Fruitport 42-20.
  • Muskegon defeats Reeths-Puffer 56-0.
  • Orchard View beats North Muskegon 32-20.
  • Oakridge beats Traverse City St. Francis 25-20.
  • Otsego beats Vicksburg 27-7.
  • Plainwell defeats Sturgis 49-19.
  • Grant beats Kent City 21-7.
  • Muskegon Catholic Central beats Godwin Heights 42-6.

You can view more scores here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 

 