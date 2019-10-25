Football Frenzy highlights: Oct 25, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was plenty of great football in the final week of the regular high school season.

Here are the games we covered:

Edwardsburg defeats Paw Paw 44-14.

Portage Northern defeats St. Joseph 27-21.

Rockford beats East Kentwood 17-7.

Caledonia beats Grandville 56-35.

Hudsonville beats West Ottawa 45-7.

Grand Haven beats Grand Rapids Union 37-6.

Sparta defeats Allendale 49-27.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central beats Comstock Park 35-7.

Zeeland West defeats Hamilton 46-21.

Byron Center defeats Holland 59-13.

Unity Christian defeats Zeeland East 55-28.

Kalamazoo United defeats Schoolcraft 35-27.

East Grand Rapids beats Wyoming 40-10.

Grand Rapids Christian beats Wayland 61-8.

Grand Rapids South Christian beats Forest Hills Eastern 14-11.

Forest Hills Central beats Greenville 49-7.

Cedar Springs beats Forest Hills Northern 42-0.

Lowell defeats Northview 41-19.

Mona Shores defeats Fruitport 42-20.

Muskegon defeats Reeths-Puffer 56-0.

Orchard View beats North Muskegon 32-20.

Oakridge beats Traverse City St. Francis 25-20.

Otsego beats Vicksburg 27-7.

Plainwell defeats Sturgis 49-19.

Grant beats Kent City 21-7.

Muskegon Catholic Central beats Godwin Heights 42-6.

You can view more scores here.