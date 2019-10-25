Football Frenzy highlights: Oct 25, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was plenty of great football in the final week of the regular high school season.
Here are the games we covered:
- Edwardsburg defeats Paw Paw 44-14.
- Portage Northern defeats St. Joseph 27-21.
- Rockford beats East Kentwood 17-7.
- Caledonia beats Grandville 56-35.
- Hudsonville beats West Ottawa 45-7.
- Grand Haven beats Grand Rapids Union 37-6.
- Sparta defeats Allendale 49-27.
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central beats Comstock Park 35-7.
- Zeeland West defeats Hamilton 46-21.
- Byron Center defeats Holland 59-13.
- Unity Christian defeats Zeeland East 55-28.
- Kalamazoo United defeats Schoolcraft 35-27.
- East Grand Rapids beats Wyoming 40-10.
- Grand Rapids Christian beats Wayland 61-8.
- Grand Rapids South Christian beats Forest Hills Eastern 14-11.
- Forest Hills Central beats Greenville 49-7.
- Cedar Springs beats Forest Hills Northern 42-0.
- Lowell defeats Northview 41-19.
- Mona Shores defeats Fruitport 42-20.
- Muskegon defeats Reeths-Puffer 56-0.
- Orchard View beats North Muskegon 32-20.
- Oakridge beats Traverse City St. Francis 25-20.
- Otsego beats Vicksburg 27-7.
- Plainwell defeats Sturgis 49-19.
- Grant beats Kent City 21-7.
- Muskegon Catholic Central beats Godwin Heights 42-6.
You can view more scores here.