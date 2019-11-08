Football Frenzy district matchups: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — District titles are at stake tonight as the high school football playoffs continue.

We’re sending crews to these games:

East Kentwood at Brighton

East Grand Rapids at Byron Center

Sparta at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Kalamazoo United vs. Hopkins (at Hamilton)

Grand Haven at Hudsonville

Midland Dow at Mona Shores

Ravenna at Montague

Marshall at Paw Paw

Kent City at Pewamo-Westphalia

Forest Hills Central at Portage Northern

Lawton at Schoolcraft

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Unity Christian (at Jenison)

Edwardsburg at Zeeland West

In an eight-man regional, Onekama is playing at Climax-Scotts.

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

We’ll have a few more games for you on Saturday, including Livonia Churchill at Battle Creek Lakeview, Muskegon Oakridge at Kingsley and Cedar Springs vs. Muskegon (at Grand Haven). In eight-man, Martin plays at Colon and Kindle North Huron at Portland St. Patrick.

In the college ranks, Grand Valley State will play Ferris State and Hope College plays Kalamazoo College.

—

Online:

MHSAA football