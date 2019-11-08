Football Frenzy district matchups: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — District titles are at stake tonight as the high school football playoffs continue.
We’re sending crews to these games:
- East Kentwood at Brighton
- East Grand Rapids at Byron Center
- Sparta at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Kalamazoo United vs. Hopkins (at Hamilton)
- Grand Haven at Hudsonville
- Midland Dow at Mona Shores
- Ravenna at Montague
- Marshall at Paw Paw
- Kent City at Pewamo-Westphalia
- Forest Hills Central at Portage Northern
- Lawton at Schoolcraft
- Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Unity Christian (at Jenison)
- Edwardsburg at Zeeland West
In an eight-man regional, Onekama is playing at Climax-Scotts.
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.
We’ll have a few more games for you on Saturday, including Livonia Churchill at Battle Creek Lakeview, Muskegon Oakridge at Kingsley and Cedar Springs vs. Muskegon (at Grand Haven). In eight-man, Martin plays at Colon and Kindle North Huron at Portland St. Patrick.
In the college ranks, Grand Valley State will play Ferris State and Hope College plays Kalamazoo College.
