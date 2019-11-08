Football Frenzy district matchups: Where we’ll be

Football Frenzy

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — District titles are at stake tonight as the high school football playoffs continue.

We’re sending crews to these games:

  • East Kentwood at Brighton
  • East Grand Rapids at Byron Center
  • Sparta at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
  • Kalamazoo United vs. Hopkins (at Hamilton)
  • Grand Haven at Hudsonville
  • Midland Dow at Mona Shores
  • Ravenna at Montague
  • Marshall at Paw Paw
  • Kent City at Pewamo-Westphalia
  • Forest Hills Central at Portage Northern
  • Lawton at Schoolcraft
  • Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Unity Christian (at Jenison)
  • Edwardsburg at Zeeland West

In an eight-man regional, Onekama is playing at Climax-Scotts.

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

We’ll have a few more games for you on Saturday, including Livonia Churchill at Battle Creek Lakeview, Muskegon Oakridge at Kingsley and Cedar Springs vs. Muskegon (at Grand Haven). In eight-man, Martin plays at Colon and Kindle North Huron at Portland St. Patrick.

In the college ranks, Grand Valley State will play Ferris State and Hope College plays Kalamazoo College.

Online:

MHSAA football

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 