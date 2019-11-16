More Football Frenzy regionals: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Now in round 3 of high school football playoffs, teams are meeting Saturday for regional matchups.

The Frenzy is sending crews to these games:

East Grand Rapids vs. Muskegon (1 p.m. at Grand Haven)

Cadillac at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (1 p.m.)

Sanford Meridian at Montague (1 p.m.)

DeWitt at Edwardsburg (1 p.m.)

Winners advance to state semifinals next week.

We’ll also have teams at the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game and Grand Valley State’s meeting with Wayne State.

There were also regional high school games on Friday. See those highlights here.

