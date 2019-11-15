Football Frenzy regionals: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football teams are battling it out for regional titles.

We’re sending crews to these matchups:

Hudsonville at Brighton

Mona Shores at Portage Northern

Unity Christian at Paw Paw

Kalamazoo United at Lansing Catholic Central

Schoolcraft at Jackson Lumen Christi

Pewamo-Westphalia at New Lothrop

Winners advance to state semifinals next week.

We’ll have more Frenzy highlights for you Saturday, Muskegon vs. East Grand Rapids, Cadillac at Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Sanford Meridian at Montague and DeWitt at Edwardsburg. College sports will also be on the agenda, including the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game.

