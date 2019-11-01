Football Frenzy: Great 8 plays of 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the regular high school football season over, the Football Frenzy is looking back at eight great plays.

Of the course of the season, Frenzy crews brought you highlights of 231 different games. Each week, we’ve offered you three or four candidates and you voted for a play of the week.

Above, see some of the most amazing work from West Michigan student-athletes.

8. Portage Northern’s Corey Cunningham with a toe-tapping touchdown in the Huskie’s 27-21 win over St. Joseph.

7. Grand Haven’s Wyatt Tucker with a juggling reception against Rockford.

6. Muskegon Oakridge’s Leroy Quinn with a one-handed interception against North Muskegon.

5. East Grand Rapid’s Jack Nundell with a diving catch of a tipped ball in the end zone against Muskegon.

4. Grand Rapids Christian’s Thad Gamble showed his speed and power on a 31-yard touchdown run against Wyoming.

3. Otsego’s Jaxsen Callaway with sensational touchdown catch against Three Rivers.

2. Unity Christian’s Isaac TeSlaa eluded eight defenders on an incredible touchdown run against Godwin Heights.

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Jace Williams with a great, diving, one-handed touchdown catch against Coopersville.