GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The MHSAA released its 2022 high school football playoff pairings on Sunday, which include several local matchups in the first round.

After missing the playoffs last year, East Kentwood (5-4) will have a tough test early on when they take on undefeated Rockford (9-0). Another local matchup in Division 1 pits two strong programs against each other with Grandville (7-2) making the trip to take on Caledonia (8-1).

In Division 2, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (6-3) will take on Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0), and Portage Northern (6-3) will play at Byron Center (7-2).

A key matchup in Division 3 will have Sparta (6-3) playing against the Muskegon Big Reds (7-2), who are making their 23rd straight appearance in the postseason.

In Division 5, the defending state champions Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1) will host Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4).  

For a full list of West Michigan matchups, see below: 

DIVISON 1

Region 1, District 1

  • East Kentwood (5-4) at Rockford (9-0)
  • Grandville (7-2) at Caledonia (8-1)

DIVISON 2

Region 1, District 1

  • Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (6-3) at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0)
  • Traverse City Central (5-4) at Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2)

Region 1, District 2

  • Portage Northern (6-3) at Byron Center (7-2)
  • East Lansing (6-3) at Battle Creek Central (7-2)

DIVISON 3

Region 2, District 1

  • Sparta (6-3) at Muskegon (7-2)
  • Cedar Springs (5-4) at Coopersville (6-3)

Region 2, District 2

  • East Grand Rapids (4-5) at St Joseph (8-1)
  • Lowell (6-3) at Zeeland West (8-1)

Region 3, District 1

  • Sturgis (5-4) at Mason (9-0) 

DIVISON 4

Region 1, District 1

  • Big Rapids (7-2) at Whitehall (9-0)
  • Ludington (7-2) at Fruitport (7-2)

Region 1, District 2

  • Grand Rapids Christian (3-6) at Grand Rapids South Christian (9-0)
  • Ada Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-4) 

Region 2, District 1

  • Paw Paw (4-5) at Edwardsburg (8-1)
  • Niles (5-4) at Three Rivers (5-4)

Region 2, District 2

  • Vicksburg (5-4) at Hastings (8-1

DIVISON 5

Region 1, District 2

  • Shepherd (6-3) at Muskegon Oakridge (8-1)
  • Howard City Tri County (7-2) at Belding (8-1) 

Region 2, District 1

  • Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)
  • Hopkins (5-4) at Berrien Springs (6-2) 

Region 2, District 2

  • Olivet (7-2) at Portland (8-1) 

DIVISON 6

Region 2, District 1

  • Montague (3-6) at Reed City (8-1)
  • Kent City (7-2) at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-2)

Region 3, District 1

  • Watervliet (6-3) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1)
  • Buchanan (8-1) at Constantine (8-1)

DIVISON 7

Region 1, District 2

  • Ravenna (6-3) at North Muskegon (8-1)

Region 2, District 1

  • Bath (6-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-4) 

Region 3, District 1

  • Niles Brandywine (4-5) at Lawton (7-2)
  • Delton Kellogg (4-5) at Schoolcraft (6-3)

Region 3, District 2

  • Homer (7-2) at Jackson Lumen Christi (6-3) 
  • Union City (7-2) at Hudson (8-1) 

DIVISON 8

Region 2, District 1

  • White Cloud (6-3) at Beal City (9-0)
  • Carson City-Crystal (8-1) at Fowler (8-1)

Region 3, District 1

  • Decatur (6-3) at Reading (7-2) 
  • White Pigeon (6-3) at Centreville (6-3

8-PLAYER DIVISON 1

Region 3

  • Tekonsha (7-2) at Martin (7-2) 
  • Gobles (7-2) at Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-2)

8-PLAYER DIVISON 2

Region 4

  • Camden-Frontier (5-4) at Colon (9-0)
  • Mendon (7-2) at Climax-Scotts (8-1)