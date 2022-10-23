GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The MHSAA released its 2022 high school football playoff pairings on Sunday, which include several local matchups in the first round.
After missing the playoffs last year, East Kentwood (5-4) will have a tough test early on when they take on undefeated Rockford (9-0). Another local matchup in Division 1 pits two strong programs against each other with Grandville (7-2) making the trip to take on Caledonia (8-1).
In Division 2, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (6-3) will take on Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0), and Portage Northern (6-3) will play at Byron Center (7-2).
A key matchup in Division 3 will have Sparta (6-3) playing against the Muskegon Big Reds (7-2), who are making their 23rd straight appearance in the postseason.
In Division 5, the defending state champions Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1) will host Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4).
For a full list of West Michigan matchups, see below:
DIVISON 1
Region 1, District 1
- East Kentwood (5-4) at Rockford (9-0)
- Grandville (7-2) at Caledonia (8-1)
DIVISON 2
Region 1, District 1
- Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (6-3) at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0)
- Traverse City Central (5-4) at Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2)
Region 1, District 2
- Portage Northern (6-3) at Byron Center (7-2)
- East Lansing (6-3) at Battle Creek Central (7-2)
DIVISON 3
Region 2, District 1
- Sparta (6-3) at Muskegon (7-2)
- Cedar Springs (5-4) at Coopersville (6-3)
Region 2, District 2
- East Grand Rapids (4-5) at St Joseph (8-1)
- Lowell (6-3) at Zeeland West (8-1)
Region 3, District 1
- Sturgis (5-4) at Mason (9-0)
DIVISON 4
Region 1, District 1
- Big Rapids (7-2) at Whitehall (9-0)
- Ludington (7-2) at Fruitport (7-2)
Region 1, District 2
- Grand Rapids Christian (3-6) at Grand Rapids South Christian (9-0)
- Ada Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-4)
Region 2, District 1
- Paw Paw (4-5) at Edwardsburg (8-1)
- Niles (5-4) at Three Rivers (5-4)
Region 2, District 2
- Vicksburg (5-4) at Hastings (8-1
DIVISON 5
Region 1, District 2
- Shepherd (6-3) at Muskegon Oakridge (8-1)
- Howard City Tri County (7-2) at Belding (8-1)
Region 2, District 1
- Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)
- Hopkins (5-4) at Berrien Springs (6-2)
Region 2, District 2
- Olivet (7-2) at Portland (8-1)
DIVISON 6
Region 2, District 1
- Montague (3-6) at Reed City (8-1)
- Kent City (7-2) at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-2)
Region 3, District 1
- Watervliet (6-3) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1)
- Buchanan (8-1) at Constantine (8-1)
DIVISON 7
Region 1, District 2
- Ravenna (6-3) at North Muskegon (8-1)
Region 2, District 1
- Bath (6-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-4)
Region 3, District 1
- Niles Brandywine (4-5) at Lawton (7-2)
- Delton Kellogg (4-5) at Schoolcraft (6-3)
Region 3, District 2
- Homer (7-2) at Jackson Lumen Christi (6-3)
- Union City (7-2) at Hudson (8-1)
DIVISON 8
Region 2, District 1
- White Cloud (6-3) at Beal City (9-0)
- Carson City-Crystal (8-1) at Fowler (8-1)
Region 3, District 1
- Decatur (6-3) at Reading (7-2)
- White Pigeon (6-3) at Centreville (6-3
8-PLAYER DIVISON 1
Region 3
- Tekonsha (7-2) at Martin (7-2)
- Gobles (7-2) at Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-2)
8-PLAYER DIVISON 2
Region 4
- Camden-Frontier (5-4) at Colon (9-0)
- Mendon (7-2) at Climax-Scotts (8-1)