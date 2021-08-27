Expert breaks down West Michigan’s top 10 football prospects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan high school football programs always produce some impressive talent, drawing college scouts from all over the country, and this year is no different.

Above, recruiting analyst Allen Trieu of 247Sports discusses his top 10 from West Michigan:

  1. Nolan Ziegler, Grand Rapids Catholic Central
  2. Ashton Lepo, Grand Haven
  3. Tag Bonnema,- Zeeland East
  4. Jaris McIntosh, Battle Creek Lakeview
  5. Cincear Lewis, Kalamazoo Central
  6. Kade Kostus, Rockford
  7. Cross Watson, Portage Central
  8. Tyler Stolsky, Portage Central
  9. Dayne Arnett, Grand Haven
  10. Myles Walton, Muskegon

