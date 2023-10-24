GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — East Kentwood High School’s varsity football coach is stepping down.

Tony Kimbrough announced his retirement as coach Tuesday, though he will stay on with East Kentwood High School as a behavior specialist.

Kimbrough has been the head coach at East Kentwood for 10 years. The district praised him for his “commitment to nurturing the whole child, both on and off the field” and “his dedication to instilling values, fostering leadership, and promoting teamwork.”

“We want to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to Coach Kimbrough for his unwavering commitment and service to East Kentwood High School,” Athletic Director Blaine Brumels said in a statement. “We look forward to the continued impact he will make in his role as a behavior specialist and the ongoing support he will provide to our students.”

The district said it will start a search for Kimbrough’s replacement right away.