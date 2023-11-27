KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — East Kentwood has hired the next head coach for its varsity football program.

East Kentwood High School officials said Tyrone A. Spencer II will take over the Falcons program. Before taking the job, Spencer had spent the past eight seasons as the head coach at Martin Luther King Jr., Senior High School in Detroit, leading the team to four state championships.

“His proven track record of success both on and off the field fit in with our vision of educational athletics at EKHS,” East Kentwood Co-Athletic Director Dave Emeott said in a press release.

Spencer is expected to start his new role at the start of the year. The new head coach said he was “looking forward to becoming a part of the dynamic and supportive Kentwood community.”

“EKHS is known throughout the state for the school’s commitment to excellence both on and off the field. I’m ready to get to work and build on the strong foundation in place to relentlessly pursue excellence in all we do with the Falcon football program,” Spencer stated.

He will take over for Tony Kimbrough who stepped down following the Falcons’ 3-6 season. East Kentwood reached the postseason seven times under Kimbrough and saw several star players pass through the program, including Michigan standout and current Dallas Cowboy Mazi Smith.

Last month, News 8 reported that Kimbrough will stay on staff with the school district as a behavioral specialist.