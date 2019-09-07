East Grand Rapids beats FHN for first win of season

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids scored early and often Friday night to get a big win at the WOOD TV8 Week 2 Football Frenzy Tailgate game.

A first half scoring blitz, including an 81-yard touchdown catch by senior Josh Weiss, gave East Grand Rapids (1-1) a 42-7 halftime lead over Forest Hills Northern (0-2). The Pioneers took their foot off the gas a bit in the second half to win 49-13.

The victory came one week after East Grand Rapids lost a two-day weather-delayed battle with Zeeland West.

“It was important for us to get a fast start,” East Grand Rapids coach Casey Longo said. “I was really proud of the guys for how they responded to last week. We got knocked down, but we had a good week of practice, got up and dusted ourselves off.”

The Pioneers face another big test next week at Muskegon (2-0).

“Muskegon is a very good football team,” Longo said. “We’ll have a good week of practice, head over there and give it the best we’ve got.”

East Grand Rapids kicks off versus Forest Hills Northern on Sept. 6, 2019.

Forest Hills Northern scores against East Grand Rapids in the second quarter on Sept. 6, 2019.

East Grand Rapids’ Josh Weiss scores an 81-yard touchdown on a reception in the second quarter of a matchup versus Forest Hills Northern on Sept. 6, 2019.

Forest Hills Northern and East Grand Rapids shake hands after a Sept. 6, 2019, that East Grand Rapids won 49-13.

The win capped off a day full of school spirit in East Grand Rapids. Hundreds of students and band members joined the Daybreak team for the Football Frenzy Tailgate Friday morning.

“We’re so blessed to have all of the community support — students, administration, community members,” Longo said.

Forest Hills Northern will try to get its first win of the season next week against Grand Rapids Union. That game is at Houseman Field.

