Detroit Cass Tech rolls over Muskegon in game of the week

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The game that was expected by most around the state of Michigan to be the high school matchup of the week ended in a stunning blowout 49-14 victory for Detroit Cass Tech over Muskegon at Hackley Stadium Friday.

Cass Tech built a 21-0 lead before the first quarter was over. It was 35-0 before the Big Reds scored its lone touchdown of the first half. The Big Reds would get another late score in the fourth quarter for its other touchdown.

Leeshaun Mumpfield was the leader for Cass Tech, throwing five touchdown passes, four of which were 25 yards or more. He also threw them to multiple targets. Khamari Anderson, Nate Briggs, Latrell White, Jameel Gardner Jr. and Kaden Wilson all came down with a touchdown reception.

For the Big Reds, quarterback Myles Walton scored on a 8-yard keeper following a Destin Piggee 59-yard rush that set it up. The late score in the fourth quarter came on a 64-yard touchdown run from Jakob Price.

The Detroit Cass Tech vs Muskegon football game at Hackley Stadium on Sept. 3, 2021.

The game was made the statewide game of the week and was televised by Bally Sports Detroit. Nearly every seat in the stadium was full with spectators watching in standing sections only.

The Big Reds fall to 1-1 on the season and will travel to Zeeland West in week three. Cass Tech moves to 2-0 on the young season and will play Detroit Martin Luther King in week three, which should be another fantastic matchup.