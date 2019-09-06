Deja vu: Identical twins among 4 brothers on Wyoming team

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming’s Irv Sigler has been coaching football 29 years, but even the most experienced can still make a mistake.

“I’ll say, ‘Hey Monte!’ And he’ll look at me and go, ‘No, it’s Marion,’” said Sigler, head coach for the Wolves.

“He says, ‘Marion, what are you doing?’” Said senior Demarion Parks. “And it’s not me. It’s Monte.”

“I don’t know if they’re telling me the truth or they know they can just play me,” laughed Sigler.

All joking aside, Sigler says the only way he can tell Demarion and Diamonte Parks apart is the different cleats they wear.

They are identical twins. However, these twins share another brother — fraternal triplet Deion Parks.

“He’s the easy one to pick out,” said Sigler.

Deion is 6-foot-6 and weighs 280 lbs. He is the oldest brother by one minute.

“It’s fun,” said Deion. “It’s a fun experience playing with them and seeing them do their thing and then seeing me do what I do.”

But the Parks’ influence on Wyoming’s field does not stop there.

The triplets have another brother on the team: Demari Parks, who is a year younger.

“We go home after practices or games and talk about who had the best plays,” said Demari.

The brothers know how to keep the competition fun.

“Of course, I have the best hair,” said Diamonte with a laugh.

“You have the worst hair,” Deion piped back.

The four brothers share more than a last name. They all have the respect of coaches and teammates.

“I’m very grateful to coach all four kids every day,” said Sigler. “They all strive to get better. They’re all competitive. They all work hard. They’ve all had a huge impact on our team.”

And each Parks brother is also aware of how important their football family is to their success.

“It’s an honor to do it with everyone on the team because like they say, there’s no “I” in “team,” added Demarion. “We all just grow as a family out here and we push each other to do our best through it all.”