De La Salle hires former West Catholic football coach

UNDATED (WOOD) — Perennial state powerhouse Warren De La Salle has hired former Grand Rapids West Catholic and Ferris State University coach Dan Rohn to lead its football program.

The school announced the move Monday, touting Rohn’s 18 years of head coaching experience, 150 career victories (99 at West Catholic, including 14 in an undefeated 2014 season) and multiple coach of the year accolades.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to welcome Dan Rohn to our Lasallian community,” De La Salle Collegiate President John M. Knight said in a statement. “Dan’s background of success in forming young people of faith, compassion and conviction is a great fit for De La Salle Collegiate.”

Rohn led West Catholic to four Division 5 state championships in six years, including three consecutive titles before he left the program in 2016. He then headed to Ferris State, where he coached under Tony Annese.

“I went to Ferris because I thought I wanted to coach college after achieving a lot of things in high school and it just wasn’t the right fit,” Rohn said in a statement released by De La Salle. “I took almost three years to find the right place that I thought would be the right fit for me. The minute I walked into De La Salle I got a feeling that I’m used to and comfortable with.

“Being back at a Catholic school is important to me. I just love the sense of commitment that the kids and the parents and everybody feels and shares. I’m not saying you don’t get it at a public school in some communities, but it’s just a different feel, a different investment, a different environment in the Catholic and private school settings.”

Rohn is a graduate of Muskegon Orchard View and played running back at Grand Valley State University. He also coached for Northville and Fremont high schools before joining West Catholic in 2007.