Davenport coach wants to ‘build on what we started’

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Davenport University’s football team exceeded expectations last season, but they hope to go even farther this upcoming season.

In 2017, Davenport went 1 and 10. But last season, the Panthers made a huge jump when they went 6 and 5. They also finished in the middle of the pack in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The Panthers opened last season with six straight wins but closed it with five straight losses.

“We hear that we had a good year. But when you talk to the boys, they’ll tell you that the only thing they remember was the last five,” said Davenport Head Coach Sparky McEwen. “The last five was tough on us. They understand how not to run into that type of season.”

However, the Panthers lost to Saginaw Valley State University in overtime. In addition, they played Grand Valley State University and Northwood University to one-score games.

McEwen says he is working to build off the strides made last season.

“We’ve had to build on our depth and get stronger in the offseason and continue through picking up transfers to bridge the gap in the GLIAC,” he said. “This conference is tough. Our kids understand that now. They’ve played in it long enough and they know what the expectation is, and we just want to build on what we started.”