GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The end of the regular season is quickly approaching as teams vie for conference titles and playoff berths.

Check out these short previews for our three spotlight games for this week:

RAVENNA BULLDOGS AT NORTH MUSKEGON NORSEMEN

Ravenna is seeking a championship in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers as it meets another title contender in North Muskegon.

The Bulldogs (5-1) are currently 4-0 in conference play after last week’s 62-30 thrashing of Hesperia.

The Norsemen are also unbeaten within the conference at 3-0 and gained a confidence boost last week with a 27-7 non-conference win over Montague.

North Muskegon (5-1) has already cemented its first winning season since 2016, but is eager for a conference crown as well. The Norsemen went 4-6 a year ago but have won five consecutive games after a narrow season-opening loss to Muskegon Catholic Central.

This will be the 60th meeting between the two programs, with Ravenna holding a slim 30-29 edge in the all-time series.

BIG RAPIDS CARDINALS AT TRI COUNTY VIKINGS

Tri County is in the midst of another successful season as it currently owns the top spot in the Central States Activities Association-Gold.

The Vikings are a perfect 6-0 and have already amassed nearly 300 points while scoring 50 points or more three times. Tri County avenged its only regular-season loss from a year ago with a win over Reed City in Week 2.

Big Rapids (4-2) is one game back of the Vikings after an impressive 47-0 shutout win over Grant last week.

The Cardinals have qualified for the postseason for the past two years but haven’t had a winning season since 2015.

Big Rapids’ previous losses came against Coopersville and Reed City.

MUSKEGON REETHS-PUFFER ROCKETS AT ZEELAND WEST DUX

These two teams are currently still in the mix for a conference championship. The Rockets and Dux stand one game behind first-place Mona Shores in the O-K Green Conference standings with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Zeeland West (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season last week after falling to Mona Shores 34-6. It was the lowest point total of the season for the Dux, who had won five straight games.

Reeths-Puffer continued its remarkable turnaround under first-year coach Cody Kater with a 20-18 win over Zeeland East last week. The Rockets improved to 5-1 overall and now have as many wins as the last two seasons combined.

Reeths-Puffer last made the playoffs, except for the 2020 season disrupted by COVID-19, in 2013 and hasn’t won a playoff game in 30 years.