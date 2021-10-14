Comstock cancels end of football season due to low participation

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Running short on players, Comstock Public Schools has canceled the rest of its football season.

The remaining two games will not take place.

The varsity team was down to 15 players, including freshmen and sophomores, Superintendent Jeffrey Thoenes told News 8 Thursday. Coaches determined that with those numbers, it wasn’t safe to try to finish out the season because kids would simply be on the field for too much of the game.

The team started the season with at least 25 players, the superintendent said, but some became academically ineligible and others quit when Jason Hayes resigned from his role as head coach.

Hayes is still a teacher at the high school.

The school’s powderpuff football game will go on as expected at 7 p.m. Friday. At halftime, the school band will play a halftime show and senior athletes and band members will be honored. Admission will be free.

“Our heart breaks for all of our impacted athletes, but especially our seniors,” Comstock High School Principal David Kirksey wrote in a letter to the school community. “This is certainly not the ending to the Fall season that we had envisioned for our football players, cheerleaders, and band members. It is, however, where we currently are.”

Comstock does not have freshmen or junior varsity teams due to lack of interest.