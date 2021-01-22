Centreville wins first football state title in school history

Centreville versus Ubly in the Division 8 state championship game at Ford Field in Detroit on Jan. 22, 2021.

DETROIT (WOOD) — The Centreville football team had never advanced beyond the district round in postseason play. This season, the Bulldogs went the distance.

Centreville won the program’s first Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 8 state championship after shutting out Ubly 22-0 in Friday’s finals at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Bulldogs recorded its seventh shutout of the season and ended the season with a perfect 11-0 record.

After a scoreless first quarter, senior quarterback Sam Todd scored on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal to give Centreville an early 8-0 lead. The touchdown capped a nearly seven-minute drive.

The Bulldogs added to their lead in the waning moments of the first half as Todd connected with Tyler Swanwick for a 20-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion gave them a 16-0 halftime lead.

Centreville tacked on another score in the second half, courtesy of Todd and Swanwick again. Todd found Swanwick for a 12-yard touchdown pass with four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs’ stifling defense took care of the rest as it held Ubly to 142 total yards and six first downs.

Todd completed six of seven passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 70 yards on 17 carries.

Swanwick caught four passes for 97 yards.