Catholic Central guarantees share of conference title in win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In an intense battle between two storied rivals in Grand Rapids, it was the Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars walking away with the win.

They scored a late field goal to secure a 24-14 win over the Falcons.

The victory gave the Cougars (7-1, 5-0 O-K Blue) a guaranteed share of the conference title. West Catholic (5-4, 4-1) suffered its first conference loss and will now be forced to win next week to make the playoffs.

“We’re very happy to get the win over (West Catholic) because I have so much respect for them,” Catholic Central head coach Todd Kolster said. “We practiced hard all week long and this really showed the young guys what it’s like to win in this kind of environment.”

After two long passing plays from Spencer Zobro, the junior quarterback snuck in a 1-yard touchdown to give the Falcons the early 7-0 lead.

The Cougars would answer back nearing the end of the first with an 8-yard touchdown strike from Joe Collins to Nate Trudeau. It made the score 7-7.

Following an interception from Zobro, Catholic Central capitalized with a 3-yard rushing touchdown from Erik Grabow. The Cougars took their first lead of the game at 14-7.

Zobro didn’t take long to respond. On the following drive he scored on a 25-yard quarterback scramble to tie the game at 14.

After the break, the Cougars put together a 10-play drive that resulted in Grabow’s second score of the night, this one from four yards out. The score was in favor of Catholic Central, 21-14.

The Falcons got deep in Cougar territory early in the fourth quarter, but a costly fumble gave the Cougars back the ball. They would drive down the field and kick a 28-yard field goal to go ahead 24-14 with 3:54 remaining.

Zobro would then throw his third interception of the game on a tipped pass into the arms of Luke Passinault a few plays later.

West Catholic head coach Joe Hyland said his team needs to take better care of the ball.

“I’m proud of our kids but we need to make better decisions with the football,” Hyland said. “We’ve struggled with a lot of little things all year and I own it.

“We might be about .500, but we’re not a bad football team. Just have to be more consistent.”

The Falcons will take on Coopersville next week at home at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Cougars will travel to Comstock Park for a 7 p.m. kick. Both games are on Oct. 19.