ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Caledonia Fighting Scots are district champions after surviving a double-overtime thriller against the Rockford Rams, winning 14-13. The Fighting Scots now advance to the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

The win avenged a 38-15 loss to the Rams in week nine of the season.

Both defenses dominated throughout the game, with the first points coming on a Rockford field goal at the end of the first half. Caledonia would tie it up in the third quarter, where it would remain 3-3 for the remainder of regulation.

Both teams would kick field goals in their first overtime possession. In the second overtime, the Rams started the series off with an eight-yard scramble by senior quarterback Mac VandenHout. Junior running back Ryan Ahern would punch it in from the two-yard line for the game’s first touchdown.

Touchdown Rockford!! Ryan Ahern punches it in. Encroachment penalty against Caledonia before the PAT. Extra point is good, Rockford leads 13-6. Caledonia gets the ball back @WOODTV #frenzy8 pic.twitter.com/zfCyJ0mDJr — Aaron Jordan (@aaronjordantv8) November 5, 2022 The Fighting Scots answered back with a touchdown by junior running back Brock Townsend. But Caledonia Head Coach Derek Pennington elected to go for two, and quarterback Mason McKenzie scrambled into the end zone to seal the victory.

CALEDONIA WINS!!! A touchdown from the 2 yard line leads to a McKenzie Keeper for 2. Final score: Caledonia 14, Rockford 13 @WOODTV #frenzy8 pic.twitter.com/SHkJDHHrFs — Aaron Jordan (@aaronjordantv8) November 5, 2022

“We just decided we were either gonna win it or lose it right there,” Pennington said. “We changed the play call three times in the huddle, but we got the right one at the end.”

“I just wanted to do it for my guys. It’s awesome to be celebrating right now,” McKenzie, a senior, said. “We played a great team. They played great defense all night, we played great defense all night. But we came out on top.”

Caledonia is set to take on Grand Ledge in the Division 1 regionals. The Comets finished the season 7-2, and defeated Holt 21-20 Friday.