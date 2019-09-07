Byron Center runs away in 4th, beats Thornapple Kellogg

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Byron Center improved to 2-0 Friday night after earning a 33-14 victory in a back-and-forth game over host Thornapple Kellogg.

Byron Center’s best offensive highlight came on the final play of the first quarter when Austin VanderMarkt hit Justin Walter on a 60-yard touchdown pass. That gave Byron Center a 14-7 lead; the Bulldogs led 20-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, Thornapple Kellogg cut the deficit to six when Gabe Nelson scored a touchdown on a short run.

Then early in the fourth, the Bulldogs regained momentum. After a high snap over the head of the Trojan punter, Byron Center senior Porter Smith blocked the punt and recovered it in the end zone. That made it 27-14.

The Bulldogs capped the scoring with a touchdown run from VanderMarkt, his second of the night.



Nelson had a rushing touchdown and passing touchdown in the loss. Cole Shoobridge had a touchdown reception for TK.

Byron Center plays Hamilton at home in Week 3. Thornapple Kellogg will host Forest Hills Eastern.

