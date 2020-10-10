Byron Center rides ground game for ‘gutsy’ win over Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Byron Center High School spoiled Lowell’s homecoming game, riding its ground game to victory Friday and continuing its undefeated season.

The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Arrows 36-22. It was the first loss for Lowell (3-1), and the first time the team has given up more than seven points all season.

The first two quarters were low-scoring, with the Red Arrows taking an 8-6 lead into halftime. However, on their first series in the second half, Senior Byron Center Quarterback Sawyer Wychers scrambled for a touchdown from the Lowell seven yard line. Senior running back Mason Breit hauled in the two-point conversion, giving the Bulldogs a 14-8 lead.

Byron Center would score three more times, with touchdowns coming from sophomore Jason Sevigny, Breit and Wychers. Lowell cut the lead to 7 twice, with touchdowns from seniors Doak Dean and Brett Spanbauer.

“That’s the gutsiest performance I’ve seen in a long, long time by our kids,” Byron Center Coach Marc Cisco said. “Our best players made big plays, and that’s what needs to happen in a game like that.”

Byron Center finished the game with 300 rushing yards and 63 passing yards. Breit was the Bulldogs’ leading rusher with 154.

The Red Arrows finished with 273 rushing yards and 108 passing yards, however, their offense turned the ball over three times.

Byron Center will face Greenville (0-4) at home Friday, Oct. 16. Lowell faces Forest Hills Northern (2-2) in week 5.