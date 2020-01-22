Brent Cummings named Rockford head football coach

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — School officials announced Wednesday Brent Cummings has been named Rockford’s head varsity football coach.

He will take over the helm after longtime head football coach Ralph Munger retired in December after 28 seasons.

Cummings has been serving as the district’s strength and conditioning coordinator at Rockford High School.

He began teaching at Rockford’s Lakes Elementary in 2004 and transferred to the high school in 2010. His coaching assignments at Rockford started in 2005 and included track and field.

Cummings began with the football program in 2008. He has served in a variety of roles, including defensive line coach, defensive back coach, football strength/conditioning coach and running back coach.

“Brent checks all the boxes,” said superintendent Michael Shibler in a press release. “He is an educator first, which is a prerequisite for this position. Add to that his history with Rockford, understanding of our culture, and his outstanding personal and professional achievements. He is a great fit.”

Cummings hails from Belding. He played football and ran track at the University of Michigan.

In 2004, he graduated with his undergraduate degree in kinesiology, majoring in PE instruction. In 2010, he earned his master’s degree in coaching sport performance with an emphasis on strength and conditioning.

He and his wife have six children and live in Rockford.

Shibler will recommend that the school board appoints Cummings at the upcoming meaning.