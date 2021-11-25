Battle of the unbeatens times three: Football state finals are this week

The Grand Rapids Catholic Central football team after winning the Division 5 state title at Ford Field on Jan. 23, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three undefeated West Michigan high school football teams will vie for state championships this week — and their opponents are all undefeated, too.

In Division 4, Hudsonville Unity Christian will play Chelsea at 7 p.m. Friday. Unity Christian’s T offense has been unstoppable, with tons of power on the line and a deep, quick backfield.

In Division 7, Lawton will take on Pewamo-Westphalia at 10 a.m. Saturday. This is Lawton’s first ever state finals appearance.

In Division 5, Grand Rapids Catholic Central will play Marine City at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Catholic Central has earned four state titles in the last five seasons.

State finals are held at Ford Field In Detroit.