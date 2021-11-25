Battle of the unbeatens times three: Football state finals are this week

Football Frenzy

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Grand Rapids Catholic Central football team after winning the Division 5 state title at Ford Field on Jan. 23, 2021. 

The Grand Rapids Catholic Central football team after winning the Division 5 state title at Ford Field on Jan. 23, 2021. 

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three undefeated West Michigan high school football teams will vie for state championships this week — and their opponents are all undefeated, too.

In Division 4, Hudsonville Unity Christian will play Chelsea at 7 p.m. Friday. Unity Christian’s T offense has been unstoppable, with tons of power on the line and a deep, quick backfield.

In Division 7, Lawton will take on Pewamo-Westphalia at 10 a.m. Saturday. This is Lawton’s first ever state finals appearance.

In Division 5, Grand Rapids Catholic Central will play Marine City at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Catholic Central has earned four state titles in the last five seasons.

State finals are held at Ford Field In Detroit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Know something newsworthy? Report It!