GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Football Frenzy crews head out across West Michigan again Thursday, bringing you all the action from the gridiron.

We’re shining the spotlight on these games in Week 2:

Portage Central at Forest Hills Central

Byron Center at East Kentwood

Unity Christian at Muskegon Oakridge

We’re also sending crews to these games (alphabetically by home team):

Newaygo at Big Rapids

Sparta at Coopersville

Jenison at Forest Hills Northern

Grand Rapids Christian at Fruitport

Otsego at Kalamazoo Hackett

Greenville at Kenowa Hills

Marshall at Mattawan

North Muskegon at Muskegon Catholic Central

West Ottawa at Portage Northern

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills

Forest Hills Eastern at South Haven

Belding at Spring Lake

Cedar Springs at Zeeland West

There’s also come college football on the docket: Western Michigan, Grand Valley State and Ferris State all have their season openers.

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

There will be more Football Frenzy on Friday, spotlighting Rockford at Mona Shores, Grand Rapids Union at Grand Rapids West Catholic and East Grand Rapids vs. Grand Rapids South Christian at East Kentwood.