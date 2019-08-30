Double dose of the Frenzy in Week 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first week of high school football means a bonus second night of the Frenzy.
First off, we’re getting to some of the games that were postponed Thursday due to lightning:
- Hudsonville Unity Christian at Allendale (9 a.m.)
- Forest Hills Central at Jenison (1 p.m.)
- Saginaw Swan Valley at Cedar Springs (3 p.m.)
- Byron Center at Forest Hills Northern (noon)
- Rockford at Grand Rapids Christian (1 p.m.)
- Zeeland West at East Grand Rapids (1 p.m.)
Then, in addition to sending a crew to No. 18 Michigan State’s game versus Tulsa, we’re spotlighting these Friday games:
- Muskegon at Warren De La Salle
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central at River Rouge
- East Kentwood at Mona Shores
We’ll also have crews at these games (alphabetically by home team):
- Kalamazoo United vs. Jackson Lumen Christi
- Montague vs. Reed City
- Newaygo vs. Kent City
- Vicksburg vs. Sturgis
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.