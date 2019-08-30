Double dose of the Frenzy in Week 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first week of high school football means a bonus second night of the Frenzy.

First off, we’re getting to some of the games that were postponed Thursday due to lightning:

Hudsonville Unity Christian at Allendale (9 a.m.)

Forest Hills Central at Jenison (1 p.m.)

Saginaw Swan Valley at Cedar Springs (3 p.m.)

Byron Center at Forest Hills Northern (noon)

Rockford at Grand Rapids Christian (1 p.m.)

Zeeland West at East Grand Rapids (1 p.m.)

Then, in addition to sending a crew to No. 18 Michigan State’s game versus Tulsa, we’re spotlighting these Friday games:

Muskegon at Warren De La Salle

Grand Rapids Catholic Central at River Rouge

East Kentwood at Mona Shores

We’ll also have crews at these games (alphabetically by home team):

Kalamazoo United vs. Jackson Lumen Christi

Montague vs. Reed City

Newaygo vs. Kent City

Vicksburg vs. Sturgis

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.