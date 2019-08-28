Football Frenzy kicks off Thursday: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Football Frenzy is back!
High school football kicks off Thursday, and we’re going to have crews all over the place to bring you highlights. Plus we’re hosting our Football Frenzy Tailgate in Allendale starting on Daybreak.
We’re spotlighting these games:
- Zeeland West at East Grand Rapids
- Rockford at Grand Rapids Christian
- Hudsonville Unity Christian at Allendale
We’ll also have crews headed out to these games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Battle Creek Central vs. St. Joseph
- Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Benton Harbor
- Belding vs. Muskegon Oakridge
- Cedar Springs vs. Saginaw Swan Valley
- Forest Hills Central vs. Jenison
- Forest Hills Northern vs. Byron Center
- Fruitport vs. Forest Hills Eastern
- Grand Ledge vs. Hudsonville
- Grand Rapids Northview vs. Comstock Park
- Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Grand Rapids Union
- Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Greenville
- Hamilton vs. Godwin Heights
- Holland Christian vs. Coopersville
- Holt vs. Caledonia
- Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Portage Northern
- Kenowa Hills vs. Wayland
- Lowell vs. Detroit Loyola
- Muskegon Orchard View vs. Spring Lake
- Portage Central vs. Gull Lake
- Wyoming vs. Holland
Our coverage starts at 4:30 a.m. Thursday as we host Daybreak live from Allendale with students, the band and cheerleaders as we share positive stories about both Allendale and opponents Unity Christian. As fans arrive at the stadium before kickoff, WOOD TV8 will have games and prizes available.
On Thursday night, stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.
We’ll have even more high school football highlights for you Friday, and we’ll also have a crew at Michigan State’s game versus Tulsa.