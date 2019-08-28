Football Frenzy kicks off Thursday: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Football Frenzy is back!

High school football kicks off Thursday, and we’re going to have crews all over the place to bring you highlights. Plus we’re hosting our Football Frenzy Tailgate in Allendale starting on Daybreak.

We’re spotlighting these games:

Zeeland West at East Grand Rapids

Rockford at Grand Rapids Christian

Hudsonville Unity Christian at Allendale

We’ll also have crews headed out to these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Battle Creek Central vs. St. Joseph

Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Benton Harbor

Belding vs. Muskegon Oakridge

Cedar Springs vs. Saginaw Swan Valley

Forest Hills Central vs. Jenison

Forest Hills Northern vs. Byron Center

Fruitport vs. Forest Hills Eastern

Grand Ledge vs. Hudsonville

Grand Rapids Northview vs. Comstock Park

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Grand Rapids Union

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Greenville

Hamilton vs. Godwin Heights

Holland Christian vs. Coopersville

Holt vs. Caledonia

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Portage Northern

Kenowa Hills vs. Wayland

Lowell vs. Detroit Loyola

Muskegon Orchard View vs. Spring Lake

Portage Central vs. Gull Lake

Wyoming vs. Holland

Our coverage starts at 4:30 a.m. Thursday as we host Daybreak live from Allendale with students, the band and cheerleaders as we share positive stories about both Allendale and opponents Unity Christian. As fans arrive at the stadium before kickoff, WOOD TV8 will have games and prizes available.

On Thursday night, stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

We’ll have even more high school football highlights for you Friday, and we’ll also have a crew at Michigan State’s game versus Tulsa.