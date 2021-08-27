Frenzy continues Friday: Where the crews will be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first week of high school football means a double dose of Football Frenzy.
Our crews are back out on the gridiron tonight to spotlight these games:
- Muskegon at East Kentwood
- Hudsonville vs Saline (3:30 p.m. at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor)
- Grand Rapids South Christian at Grand Rapids Christian
We’re also working to bring you highlights of these games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Battle Creek Lakeview
- Belding vs. Ionia
- Godwin Heights vs. Detroit Southeastern
- Grand Rapids Union vs. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills
- Hamilton vs. Wayland
- Holland Christian vs. Holland
- Hopkins vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian
- Kent City vs. Newaygo
- Muskegon Catholic Central vs. North Muskegon
- Whitehall vs. Kalamazoo United
- Wyoming Lee vs. Allegan
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.