Frenzy continues Friday: Where the crews will be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first week of high school football means a double dose of Football Frenzy.

Our crews are back out on the gridiron tonight to spotlight these games:

Muskegon at East Kentwood

Hudsonville vs Saline (3:30 p.m. at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor)

Grand Rapids South Christian at Grand Rapids Christian

We’re also working to bring you highlights of these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Battle Creek Lakeview

Belding vs. Ionia

Godwin Heights vs. Detroit Southeastern

Grand Rapids Union vs. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills

Hamilton vs. Wayland

Holland Christian vs. Holland

Hopkins vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Kent City vs. Newaygo

Muskegon Catholic Central vs. North Muskegon

Whitehall vs. Kalamazoo United

Wyoming Lee vs. Allegan

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

