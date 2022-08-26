GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first week of high school football means a double dose of the Frenzy.

The season kicked off Thursday and continues Friday night.

We’re shining the spotlight on these games:

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Port Huron at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor

East Kentwood at Muskegon

Edwardsburg vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic at Hope College

We’re also sending crews out around West Michigan to cover these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Byron Center at Battle Creek Central

Coldwater at Grand Ledge

Grand Rapids Christian at Grand Rapids South Christian (at East Kentwood)

Fremont at Hart

Belding at Ionia

Manitowac Lincoln at Mona Shores

Gull Lake at Marshall

Godwin Heights at Muskegon Heights

Muskegon Catholic Central at North Muskegon

Constantine at Parchment

Beal City at Ravenna

White Cloud at Shelby

St. Joseph at Traverse City Central (at Ferris State University)

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.