GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first week of high school football means a double dose of the Frenzy.
The season kicked off Thursday and continues Friday night.
We’re shining the spotlight on these games:
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Port Huron at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor
- East Kentwood at Muskegon
- Edwardsburg vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic at Hope College
We’re also sending crews out around West Michigan to cover these games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Byron Center at Battle Creek Central
- Coldwater at Grand Ledge
- Grand Rapids Christian at Grand Rapids South Christian (at East Kentwood)
- Fremont at Hart
- Belding at Ionia
- Manitowac Lincoln at Mona Shores
- Gull Lake at Marshall
- Godwin Heights at Muskegon Heights
- Muskegon Catholic Central at North Muskegon
- Constantine at Parchment
- Beal City at Ravenna
- White Cloud at Shelby
- St. Joseph at Traverse City Central (at Ferris State University)
