Football Frenzy returns: Where our crews will be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Football Frenzy is back!

High school football games kick off tonight around West Michigan, and as usual, Frenzy crews will be out to bring you highlights of up to 21 games.

We’re shining the spotlight on these three games:

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Lapeer (noon at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor)

Sterling Heights Stevenson at Rockford

Saginaw Swan Valley at Cedar Springs

We’re also sending crews to these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Calvin Christian vs. St. Louis (at Grandville Middle School)

East Grand Rapids vs. Zeeland West

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic

Grand Haven vs. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

Grant vs. Comstock Park

Greenville vs. Allendale

Holt vs. Caldeonia

Jenison vs. Forest Hills Central

Kalamazoo Central vs. Mt. Pleasant

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Delton Kellogg

Lowell vs. Mona Shores (Pink Arrow Game)

Montague vs. Edwardsburg

Plainwell vs. Otsego

Portage Northern vs. Battle Creek Central

Sparta vs. Muskegon Oakridge

Warren Woods Tower vs. Zeeland East

West Ottawa vs. Northview

Wyoming vs. Forest Hills Northern

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

This week will include another Frenzy on Friday. The Frenzy will also be held on Thursday and Friday of next week.