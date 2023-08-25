GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first week of high school football means a double dose of the Frenzy.

We’re shifting the spotlight on these games:

Rockford at Muskegon

Romeo vs. Caledonia in the Battle at the Big House

Grand Rapids West Catholic at Edwardsburg

We’re also sending crews to these games (alphabetically by home team):

Ionia at Belding

Battle Creek Central at Byron Center

Grand Rapids South Christian at Grand Rapids Christian

Cedar Springs at East Grand Rapids

Wayland at Hopkins

Newaygo at Kent City

Forest Hills Central at Jenison

Mattawan at Lowell

Hesperia at Muskegon Heights

Pewamo-Westphalia at North Muskegon

East Lansing at Portage Central

Beal City at Ravenna

Muskegon Oakridge at Sparta

Portage Northern at Vicksburg

Williamston at Zeeland East

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.