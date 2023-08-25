GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first week of high school football means a double dose of the Frenzy.
We’re shifting the spotlight on these games:
- Rockford at Muskegon
- Romeo vs. Caledonia in the Battle at the Big House
- Grand Rapids West Catholic at Edwardsburg
We’re also sending crews to these games (alphabetically by home team):
- Ionia at Belding
- Battle Creek Central at Byron Center
- Grand Rapids South Christian at Grand Rapids Christian
- Cedar Springs at East Grand Rapids
- Wayland at Hopkins
- Newaygo at Kent City
- Forest Hills Central at Jenison
- Mattawan at Lowell
- Hesperia at Muskegon Heights
- Pewamo-Westphalia at North Muskegon
- East Lansing at Portage Central
- Beal City at Ravenna
- Muskegon Oakridge at Sparta
- Portage Northern at Vicksburg
- Williamston at Zeeland East
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.