GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Finally: It’s football season.

The Football Frenzy returns Thursday as the high school season kicks off. Since it’s the first week, there will be even more games on Football Frenzy Friday.

On Thursday, we’re shining the spotlight on these three games:

Holt at Caledonia

Sparta at Oakridge

Whitehall at Unity Christian

We’re also sending crews out around West Michigan to cover these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Greenville at Allendale

Coopersville at Big Rapids

Grant at Comstock Park

Portage Central at East Lansing

Jenison at Forest Hills Central

Wyoming at Forest Hills Northern

Grandville at Grand Blanc

Fruitport at Kenowa Hills

Lowell at Mattawan

Spring Lake at Montague

Central Montcalm at Morley Stanwood

West Ottawa at Northview

Kent City at Newaygo

Three Rivers at Paw Paw

Vicksburg at Portage Northern

Grand Haven at Reeths-Puffer

East Grand Rapids at Rockford

Hudsonville at Saline

Hastings at Thornapple Kellogg

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.