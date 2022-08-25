GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Finally: It’s football season.
The Football Frenzy returns Thursday as the high school season kicks off. Since it’s the first week, there will be even more games on Football Frenzy Friday.
On Thursday, we’re shining the spotlight on these three games:
- Holt at Caledonia
- Sparta at Oakridge
- Whitehall at Unity Christian
We’re also sending crews out around West Michigan to cover these games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Greenville at Allendale
- Coopersville at Big Rapids
- Grant at Comstock Park
- Portage Central at East Lansing
- Jenison at Forest Hills Central
- Wyoming at Forest Hills Northern
- Grandville at Grand Blanc
- Fruitport at Kenowa Hills
- Lowell at Mattawan
- Spring Lake at Montague
- Central Montcalm at Morley Stanwood
- West Ottawa at Northview
- Kent City at Newaygo
- Three Rivers at Paw Paw
- Vicksburg at Portage Northern
- Grand Haven at Reeths-Puffer
- East Grand Rapids at Rockford
- Hudsonville at Saline
- Hastings at Thornapple Kellogg
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.