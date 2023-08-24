GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Football Frenzy is back!

The season kicks off Thursday night, with more games Friday.

We’re spotlighting these games:

Unity Christian at Whitehall

Cedar Springs at East Grand Rapids

Grand Blanc at Grandville

We’re also sending crews to these games (alphabetically by home team):

Schoolcraft at Comstock

Kenowa Hills at Fruitport

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer at Grand Haven

Allendale at Greenville

Holland at Holland Christian

Howell at Hudsonville

Loy Norrix at Kalamazoo Central

Grant at Kelloggsville

Newaygo at Kent City

Mattawan at Lowell

Spring Lake at Montague

Coopersville at Otsego

Hamilton at Plainwell

East Lansing at Portage Central

Muskegon Oakridge at Sparta

Portage Northern at Vicksburg

Forest Hills Northern at Wyoming

Grand Ledge at West Ottawa

Stevensville Lakeshore at Zeeland East

Williamston at Zeeland West

Heat has adjusted some kickoff times. Check with your school for the latest schedule.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

There’s more high school football coming up on Friday, with the Frenzy spotlighting Rockford at Muskegon, Caledonia vs. Romeo in the Battle at the Big House and Grand Rapids West Catholic at Edwardsburg.