GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Football Frenzy is back!
The season kicks off Thursday night, with more games Friday.
We’re spotlighting these games:
- Unity Christian at Whitehall
- Cedar Springs at East Grand Rapids
- Grand Blanc at Grandville
We’re also sending crews to these games (alphabetically by home team):
- Schoolcraft at Comstock
- Kenowa Hills at Fruitport
- Muskegon Reeths-Puffer at Grand Haven
- Allendale at Greenville
- Holland at Holland Christian
- Howell at Hudsonville
- Loy Norrix at Kalamazoo Central
- Grant at Kelloggsville
- Newaygo at Kent City
- Mattawan at Lowell
- Spring Lake at Montague
- Coopersville at Otsego
- Hamilton at Plainwell
- East Lansing at Portage Central
- Muskegon Oakridge at Sparta
- Portage Northern at Vicksburg
- Forest Hills Northern at Wyoming
- Grand Ledge at West Ottawa
- Stevensville Lakeshore at Zeeland East
- Williamston at Zeeland West
Heat has adjusted some kickoff times. Check with your school for the latest schedule.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
There’s more high school football coming up on Friday, with the Frenzy spotlighting Rockford at Muskegon, Caledonia vs. Romeo in the Battle at the Big House and Grand Rapids West Catholic at Edwardsburg.