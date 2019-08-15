As usual, big expectations for Muskegon football

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Big Reds will open the season with a brutal three-game stretch and, as always, a target on their backs. They don’t seem bothered by either.

Muskegon plays Warren De La Salle Aug. 30, then visits Detroit Martin Luther King Sept. 6. The home opener is Sept. 13 against East Grand Rapids.

“The greatest thing is where does that season end? On the east side of the state. You have to win that last one, so let’s start the season on the east side and let’s finish the season on the east side,” head coach Shane Fairfield said. “Hopefully Nov. 30, we are playing just like we were Aug. 30. Our kids have always done well traveling. Our kids always do well handling it like a business trip. We have a good system.”

This is why @OnMuskegon coach Shane Fairfield is the perfect coach for the Big Reds. There is way more to coaching than x’s and o’s. #news8 #mhsaa #frenzy8 pic.twitter.com/gKDAjNMfUd — Jack Doles (@jackdoles) August 14, 2019

“It’s a challenge, but I think with this team and this coaching staff and the community support behind us, I think it will be fun and we are just super excited to get after it,” senior quarterback Cameron Martinez said.

Led by Martinez, an Ohio State commit, the roster is loaded at the skill positions.

It will need to grow up fast on the offensive line after losing four of five starters, but there are some big, athletic linemen waiting in the wings.