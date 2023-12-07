(AP) — Ty Hudkins played his first tackle football game when he was in kindergarten.

“I was born in the game of football,” Hudkins said. “I’ve played since I could walk, honestly. I love football. Always have loved it.”

Hudkins completed his high school career on top. After leading his Ada Forest Hills Central team to the Division 3 state championship, he was named the Michigan Associated Press Division 3-4 football Player of the Year.

“The kid is so explosive,” coach Tim Rogers said. “Every time he touches the ball it could be a touchdown.”

Hudkins had a sensational senior season as Forest Hills Central made a return to the state finals.

“We were not going to be denied,” Rogers said. “The whole team talked about it in the offseason, about the things they were going to do to get us back in that spot.”

Hudkins is a two-way player, who will play defensive back at Purdue. He had more than 50 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

“He had five tackles for loss for us and he starts 12 yards deep,” Rogers said. “Sometimes I have to calm him down a little bit. It’s hard for him to stay back. He’s so aggressive. He wants to be in on every tackle.”

On offense, Hudkins caught 46 passes for 805 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught four passes for 115 yards and a TD in the state finals.

He is one of five All-State receivers, joining Jake Vermaas of Grand Rapids South Christian, Donovan Guerrant of Harper Woods, Nick Marsh of River Rouge, and Ethan Abberger of Holland Christian.

The All-State quarterbacks are Carson Vis of Grand Rapids South Christian and Cason Marswell of Mason. Hudkins’ teammate, JT Hartman, is a running back on the team along with Nakai Amachree of Haslett, Tyson Hill of Chelsea, and Gavin Noonan of Walled Lake Western.

Forest Hills’ Joey Wing is on the offensive line, along with Gabe VanSickle of Coopersville, Andrew Dennis of Mount Pleasant, and Darrin Strey of Paw Paw.

Defensive linemen are Dasan Smith of Marquette, Kaleb Parrish of Mason, Cam VanSolkema of Grand Rapids South Christian and Garrie Mann of Richland Gull Lake. Brady Pretzlaff of Gaylord, Willie Powell of Harper Woods, Landon Heavy of Parma Western and Kaden McCullough of Allendale are the linebackers.

The All-State defensive backs are Jacob Oden of Harper Woods, Trey Sloothaak of Zeeland West, Connor Kazamer of Portland, and Marcello Vitti of Dearborn Divine Child.

Ty Fournier of Freeland and Connor Byram of Gaylord are the specialists. Byram also is the punter, while Collins Winters of Mason is the kicker.

Harper Woods head coach Rod Oden, who led the Pioneers to a state title, is the coach of the year.