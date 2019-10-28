Football Frenzy Play of the Week – Week 9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In the final week of the regular season of high school football, these players have something to brag about with the stunning plays they made to earn touchdowns.

Otsego – Owen Watson throws to Jaxsen Callaway and Callaway makes an incredible leaping catch for the touchdown.

Portage Northern – Corey Cunningham was able to sneak a foot down in the back of the end zone for a Huskies touchdown.

Rockford – Chris Corey turns into a magician, putting the ball behind his back before throwing a touchdown to Brock Holwerda.

Orchard View – Brendan Hyatt shows great concentration catching a ball for an interception that had been tipped twice.

Who do you think should win? Vote below, or if you’re using the WOOD TV8 news app, tap here to vote.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Tune in to Daybreak Friday to find out who will be this week’s winner!