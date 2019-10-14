Poll: Football Frenzy Play of the Week — Week 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Week 7 of Football Frenzy consisted of amazing passes and lots of yards covered leading to touchdowns.

Oakridge – Leroy Quinn pulls in a one-handed interception.

Grand Rapids Christian – Eason Hardouin threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Marcellus VanderKodde.

Wyoming – De’marion Parks ran 75-yards to gain a touchdown.

