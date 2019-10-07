Poll: Football Frenzy Play of the Week – Week 6

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Incredible passes to get into the end zone gave these players a spotlight during Week 5 of Football Frenzy, putting them in the running for Play of the Week bragging rights.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central — Joe Sylvestri broke loose for a 52-yard touchdown run.

Cedar Springs — Jeremy Campione rolled out on a two-point-conversion attempt. He threw and Kaden Ligget hauled it in off the tipped pass.

Caledonia — Jack Kinninger to Jack Snider who then let it fly and Carson VanderHoff was right there to grab it for the Scots touchdown.

Godwin Heights — Ja’Montae Burrell with an incredible catch in the end zone for the Wolverines touchdown.

Who do you think should win? Vote below, or if you’re using the WOOD TV8 news app, tap here to vote.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Tune in to Daybreak Friday to find out who will be this week’s winner!