Poll: Football Frenzy Play of the Week – Week 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crazy catches and long runs put West Michigan student-athletes in contention for Play of the Week bragging rights in Week 5 of the Football Frenzy:

Montague — Brennan Schwarz used his right hand to tip the pass and then bring it in for a big gain and an eventual Wildcats touchdown.

Grand Haven — Wyatt Tucker had an incredible one-handed grab in traffic to keep the Buccaneers’ drive alive against Rockford.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central — Jace Williams fully extended and used one hand to reel in a touchdown for the Cougars.

Hopkins — Drew Weber and Nathan Few combined for a reverse pass that gave the Vikings a big touchdown.

Hudsonville — Ike Irish broke loose for a 95-yard run to the end zone in the Eagles’ win over Jenison.

