Poll: Football Frenzy Play of the Week – Week 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The contenders for Play of the Week bragging rights in Week 4 of the Football Frenzy all stepped on the gas for impressive runs:

Byron Center — Mason Breit returned a kick 90 yards, dodging defenders all the way, for a touchdown.

returned a kick 90 yards, dodging defenders all the way, for a touchdown. Grand Rapids Christian — Thad Gamble again showed off his sure feet as he avoided tackles and stayed upright for a score.

showed off his sure feet as he avoided tackles and stayed upright for a score. Zeeland West — Quarterback Carson Gulker can sling it with the best of them, but it was his three big cuts to earn six for the Dux that put him in the running for Play of the Week.

Who do you think should win? Vote below, or if you’re using the WOOD TV8 news app, tap here to vote.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Tune in to Daybreak Friday to find out who will be this week’s winner!