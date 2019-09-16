Poll: Football Frenzy Play of the Week – Week 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Week 3 of high school football saw acrobatics and poise in some impressive plays, producing these candidates for Football Frenzy Play of the Week bragging rights:

Otsego — Jaxsen Callaway got his hands over his defender’s helmet and in position for the incredible touchdown catch.

East Grand Rapids — Jack Mundell never took his eye off the ball and dove after a tipped ball in the end zone to secure a Pioneers touchdown.

Grand Rapids Christian — Thad Gamble got blasted on the sideline but stayed up, stayed in bounds, and got into the end zone for the Eagles touchdown.

Sparta — Justin Mentalewicz picked up the loose ball, hurdled some traffic, and "Moose" celebrated six points after returning it for the touchdown.

Who do you think should win? Vote below, or if you’re using the WOOD TV8 news app, tap here to vote.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Tune in to Daybreak Friday to find out who will be this week’s winner!