Poll: Football Frenzy Play of the Week – Week 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Week 2 of high school football brought more eye-popping plays, including these candidates for Football Frenzy Play of the Week bragging rights:
- Hudsonville — Lucas Forgete sure can juggle. He batted it around a few times before securing an interception.
- Unity Christian — In his second straight week as a Play of the Week contestant, Isaac TeSlaa used every move in the book before eventually diving across the goal line for a touchdown.
- East Kentwood— Colton Emeott made the hours of toe tap drills worth it when he snagged a pass just inside the end zone.
- Muskegon — Cameron Martinez avoided a stumble and then ran 97 yards on a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Who do you think should win? Vote below, or if you’re using the WOOD TV8 news app, tap here to vote.
Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Tune in to Daybreak Friday to find out who will be this week’s winner!