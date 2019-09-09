Poll: Football Frenzy Play of the Week – Week 2

Football Frenzy

by: , WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Week 2 of high school football brought more eye-popping plays, including these candidates for Football Frenzy Play of the Week bragging rights:

  • HudsonvilleLucas Forgete sure can juggle. He batted it around a few times before securing an interception.
  • Unity Christian — In his second straight week as a Play of the Week contestant, Isaac TeSlaa used every move in the book before eventually diving across the goal line for a touchdown.
  • East KentwoodColton Emeott made the hours of toe tap drills worth it when he snagged a pass just inside the end zone.
  • MuskegonCameron Martinez avoided a stumble and then ran 97 yards on a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Who do you think should win? Vote below, or if you’re using the WOOD TV8 news app, tap here to vote.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Tune in to Daybreak Friday to find out who will be this week’s winner!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 

 