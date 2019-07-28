Football camp held in memory of Mike Sadler

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The third annual Sadler Specialist Football Camp was hosted Saturday afternoon at Forest Hills Northern High School.

It’s run by Kohl’s Kicking Camps.

It’s held in honor of the late Mike Sadler, who was killed in a car accident while returning from a Kohl’s camp in 2016.

“All these kids are great. We don’t really know each other going into it, but at the end, we are all helping each other out, giving each other high fives and pointers,” said Johnny VanderBaan, a Hudsonville sophomore.

The focus is on teaching kids fundamentals to succeed both on and off the field.

“Just being able to come back here to where Mike went to high school and put on a camp in his memory. But also teach the thing that he practiced every day in his craft and sport — it’s awesome to be back here,” said Jacob Dombrowski, national coach with Kohl’s Kicking Camps.