GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Spartans shot a final round 19-over par 883 Wednesday, putting them in seventh place out of 18 teams at the Folds of Honor Collegiate competition.

The tournament was hosted at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven. It was the inaugural collegiate tournament for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

At 1 p.m., golfing was stopped for the playing of taps.

Grand Valley State University had two players that finished in the top 15.

The competition included nine teams that were ranked among the top-60 in the country by Golfstat, including Illinois, Arizona, Florida State, Oregon State, Liberty and Kansas.