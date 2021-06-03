Floyd Mayweather returning for June 6 exhibition fight

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP/WOOD) — At age 44, Floyd Mayweather is returning to the ring for an exhibition fight.

The boxing Hall of Famer and Grand Rapids native will face Logan Paul in a pay-per-view event on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Paul is younger, taller and heavier, but he’s 0-1 as a pro boxer.

“We can never worry about height or size. It’s all about the skills and … Floyd Mayweather, I got skills,” an unconcerned Mayweather said at Thursday’s media day. “Fighting wins fights.”

Mayweather had a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts during a career in which he won world titles in five weight divisions over three decades.

—News 8 contributed to this report.